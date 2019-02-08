Surprise jail shakedown nets rope, shanks, other items

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - For inmates at Covington County’s jail, it’s been nearly a dozen years since they were last subjected to a large scale shakedown by the sheriff. That changed Friday.
New Sheriff Blake Turman said his office made an unannounced shakedown of the jail and found “numerous violations and dangerous contraband.”
Among the items seized were homemade heaters, a tattoo machine, multiple shanks, and a rope used for fighting.
" It’s safer for our officers now," Turman said, thanking those who assisted with the operation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.