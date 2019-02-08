TODAY Show’s Sheinelle Jones meets doppelganger from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The TODAY Show celebrated National Doppelganger Week by introducing the anchors to some of their very own look-a-likes.
During the Third Hour of TODAY on Friday Sheinelle Jones got a chance to meet her look-alike, Shannan Boswell Mahr, a Montgomery native!
Prior to the reveal, Jones and Mahr did a doppelganger dance. Both women are dancers and the TODAY Show thought it would be the perfect thing to end ‘Doppelganger Week’ series. To learn the dance, Jones used a video of Mahr without being able to see her face.
Along with a love to dance, their mothers also share the same first name. They also belong to the same sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha!
Both women talked to WSFA 12 News anchor Tonya Terry about meeting each other on the show. Jones said she was pretty nervous but excited.
“I was nervous this morning because everyone has been pretty accurate,” Jones said of the reveals done all week.
When asked if she has always thought she looked like Jones, Mahr said, “Someone first told me, and I was just very flattered. Then the more that, you know, I told some of my family and they said, ‘Oh my gosh, we see it!’. Now I am like, this is really crazy!”
Jones told Tonya she needed to put out a call for her own doppelganger, but Tonya says she already has one. Her name is Samantha!
What do you think, do you see it?
As always you can catch more fun segments like this one during the Third Hour of TODAY or during Alabama Live!
