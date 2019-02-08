Video released from hit-and-run that killed Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department have released surveillance video that CrimeStoppers says shows the vehicle that was involved in Thursday morning’s fatal hit-and-run of 79-year-old Miriam Thomas.
Police are asking anyone who can help find the vehicle or identify its occupants to call CrimeStoppers, which is offering a $1,000 reward.
The surveillance video shows a possible 1990s through 2000s model small sedan that may be light color grey or silver coming to a stop in the road. Someone gets out of the vehicle, walks around for a moment, then gets back in and the vehicle drives away.
Police believe this is the vehicle that struck and killed Ms. Thomas on West Edgemont Avenue around 6 a.m. The car was last seen on West Edgemont Avenue heading toward E.D. Nixon Avenue.
The video shows that while the suspect vehicle was stopped, three other vehicles drove past. Two were traveling in the opposite direction while the last was traveling in the same direction as the unknown person.
CrimeStoppers would like to speak with anyone who may have possibly driven through the area at that time when the vehicle was stopped.
You can call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
