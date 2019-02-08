Woman killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The name is being released of the pedestrian killed in a Thursday morning hit-and-run on Montgomery’s Edgmont Avenue.
Montgomery police say 79-year-old Miriam Thomas was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Edgemont.
Neighbors of Ms. Thomas took to social media to express their sorrow, explaining that she often spent time sweeping the area in front of her home.
Anyone with information related to this crash should call investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
