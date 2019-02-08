Birmingham Police sergeant arrested, accused of felony sexual abuse

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says one of their sergeants has been arrested on felony charges.
Police in Birmingham say Sergeant Randy Martinez of Kimberly was being investigated by outside agencies. When they learned of the allegations against Martinez, he was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
When police learned of the warrants against Martinez, he was taken into custody and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
Martinez is facing multiple sodomy and sexual abuse charges. His bonds total $80,000.
Kimberly Police Chief Ricky Pridmore said the investigation started in early 2018 when the victim came to the police department with the allegations. He says the victim, who is now an adult, said the crimes took place when she was a teenager. Pridmore added there is one victim.
Pridmore said it’s a joint investigation between Kimberly and Fultondale police, but added Kimberly was not the arresting agency.
