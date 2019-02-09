‘Give from the Heart Blood Drive’ a huge success

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA’s 12th annual ‘Give from the Heart’ Blood Drive with LifeSouth was a success.
This year, LifeSouth received 166 blood donations, which exceeded their goal of 100.
“We have the last couple of years barely reached our goal of 100 each year, so this year is definitely the most successful we’ve seen in a while," said Sharon Carpenter, with LifeSouth.
Carpenter said she believes this year’s ‘Give from the Heart’ Blood Drive was the most successful one yet.
“Lots of blood donors today the community really came out and supported us," Carpenter said.
Even though the blood drive is over, LifeSouth still needs blood donations year round.
“We are in emergency need for O-pos, O-neg and A-neg. We are still asking donors to come on out," Carpenter said.
LifeSouth opens on Saturday at 9 a.m.
