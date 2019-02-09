Improvements on South Boulevard set to begin in spring

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Changes are coming to the West South Boulevard. The Alabama Department of Transportation will make the pedestrian and access management improvements for the South Boulevard, specifically the portion between the Interstate 65 Interchange and Davenport Drive.
ALDOT will modify the existing signals at the Interstate 65 North ramps and at Davenport Drive to include pedestrian crossings, as well as add signalized pedestrian crossings at two locations; one at Arby’s and the TA Truck Stop and the second at Taco Bell and the Greyhound bus station. Sidewalks will be installed in both directions from I-65 North to Davenport Drive.
ALDOT will install a service road from Waffle House to Arby's and build a dedicated left turn into Circle K, Greyhound bus station, and TA Truck Stop. There will be dedicated left turn lanes and a U-Turn at Davenport Drive and Sassafras Circle.
January of last year ALDOT held a community interest meeting on this project. The department reviewed feedback from the community to see if any changes needed to be made.
Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said this is something the city has been pushing to see take place.
“That is a state highway. We have met with on a number of occasions through our MPO organization, which is the Metropolitan Planning organization urging the state to do something to make that safer and they have. Fortunately we will be able to for the future to make that a safer place.” said Strange.
ALDOT officials said construction will begin this spring.
