Jeff Davis band invited to play in NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Jeff Davis High School Marching Band is raising money for their next big performance.
The Marching Volunteers were invited to the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade next month.
“Getting to New York is going to be the biggest obstacle. It costs about $60,000 to get the band there. Raising money, paying money is the most difficult thing, so right now we’re looking for sponsors, we’re looking for some donors, anybody that would like to help these kids get to New York,” said JD Band Director Brandon Howard.
Donations can be either dropped off or mailed to the school at 3420 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery, Alabama, 36111.
