Man charged in fatal north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man in the Friday shooting death of Antwan Golson.
According to MPD Capt. Regina Duckett, Kenneth Mack, 30, turned himself in to detectives Friday evening.
Officers and medics responded to the 3500 block of Jason Court around 9:15 a.m. on a call of a deceased subject. At the scene, officers found Golson, 39, had been shot and killed.
Investigation by police revealed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.
Mack has been charged with one count of murder. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after turning himself in.
The case remains under under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.