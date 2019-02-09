A mother was told her child wouldn’t live. She carried her to term anyway, and her organs saved two other children.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WTVC/CNN/Gray News) – Krysta Davis knew early on in her pregnancy that her baby would not live a long life, due to a rare brain condition. But she also knew it would still be a precious one.
WTCV in Chattanooga originally reported that she and father Derek Lovett were informed by doctors four months in that the unborn baby had Anencephaly, a condition that affects the development of the child’s brain.
They were told, however, that Davis could carry the baby, named Rylei Arcadia Lovett, to full term. And if she did, the baby’s organs could be donated to other children.
“If I wasn’t able to bring my baby home, at least others could bring theirs home,” Davis told WTVC.
The story became an inspiration far and wide. They even made the news in Taiwan.
Davis has chronicled the response and coverage on a Facebook page, “Rylei Arcadia: An Unexpected Journey.”
Rylei was expected to live less than an hour after birth, because of the condition. Instead, she spent a whole week with her parents.
Then she was able to save the lives of two other children, with a pair of heart valves. Her lungs were also donated to research the Anencephaly condition.
“There’s no way to describe how amazing it felt,” Davis said. “When you go from thinking you’re going to have maybe 30 minutes to an hour with your child, and you get an entire week.”
In her subsequent Facebook posts, she wrote about how much she missed Rylei.
“Not a second goes by where I’m not missing your smile,” she wrote Jan. 7. “I even miss waking up to the drool on my chest from you sleeping so soundly. I know one day your daddy and I will have you back in our arms.”
As the story spread, she wrote with pride on Jan. 11, “My little warrior is bringing so much awareness to the world. We are such proud parents!”
In posts she referred to Rylei as her “little frog” and said, “What I would give to hold you once more, little frog,” on Jan. 19.
Days later, she posted about receiving her thumb print in the mail.
“I cannot get over just how tiny your little print is for you to have left such a huge mark on the world,” she wrote.
And at the end of last month, she wrote: “No matter how she was ‘different,’ she was the most beautiful little girl in the world to me. Even when she came out with her little face all bruised up from coming out star-gazing. I miss you, little frog.”
Dawn Mazurek with Tennessee Donor Services told WTVC last month that Rylei “left a legacy and is a hero.”
Her mother agreed.
“There are going to be two kids who make it a lot longer because of her,” she said.
