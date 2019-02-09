Neighbor reacts to hit-and-run that killed Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - On Thursday morning, an elderly woman was killed in a hit-and run on Edgemont Avenue.
Surveillance video revealed that 79-year-old Miriam Thomas was struck by what officials believe to be a small gray or silver sedan.
After seeing the video Lolita Curtis, one of Thomas’ neighbors, said she was outraged.
“You can see the person get out the car, go around the front of the car, look at her, get back in the car and drive off…it brought tears to my eyes,” Curtis said, holding back tears. "You know, she’s an elderly woman just trying to do her job for the neighborhood which was cleaning up. She was devoted to that.”
Curtis lived next to Thomas and said every morning, at 6 a.m., Thomas would sweep the streets.
“Everybody sees her, because she’s up and down the street sweeping every morning,” said Curtis. “Across the street and up and down her street. Now, if she saw something, boxes or something, she would cross the street to sweep,” Curtis said.
On Saturday morning, Curtis was busy making a poster in honor of Thomas.
“It says, ‘Rest in heaven, Ms. Miriam Thomas,’" said Curtis said. “Prayers and justice, our beloved.”
Curtis said she wants the person who killed her friend to be held accountable.
“I want justice to be served for this. She wasn’t doing anything wrong and for them to watch her die and get back in the car...justice has to be served," Curtis said.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help find the vehicle or identify its occupants.
“We’re hoping that someone may have saw something. We’re hoping that the driver may come forward, or whatever the case may be. We just want someone to call in and tell us,” Tony Garret with CrimeStoppers said.
The video shows that while the vehicle was stopped, three other vehicles drove past. Two were traveling in the opposite direction, while the last was traveling in the same direction as the unknown person. Garrett is hoping that someone in one of those vehicles will come forward.
“We don’t know who it was driven by, we don’t know who the person might be. All we know is three or four cars may have driven by that area at the time of the incident, so we’re hoping someone may call in and say that they remember seeing something," Garrett said.
The car was last seen on West Edgemont Avenue heading toward E.D. Nixon Avenue.
If you have any information on the hit-and-run, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
