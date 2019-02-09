Seasonable and cloudy weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After a chilly start, temperatures are warming into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon, with a breeze making it feel a bit cooler at times. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, but not much is expected in the way of rain. By tomorrow, however, isolated to scattered showers are possible, with the highest chance for rain in eastern counties. As for temperatures, it will not be a “one number fits all” situation—some (particularly in northeastern areas) may not leave the 40s all day, while others further west and south could reach 60 degrees.