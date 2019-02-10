ALDOT to resume work on I-65 Exit 114 ramp Thursday

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Valentine’s Day is a day designated to show that one person in your life how much you love them, but you’d hate to be late to your date, because you were unaware of the work being done on Interstate 65 at the Exit 114 ramp.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning to resume modifications on the ramp Thursday, weather permitting.
They began work Jan. 15, but postponed it due to seasonal limitations. The work is expected to be completed by the end of Thursday.
When finished, it will mean motorists using the exit traveling southbound will no longer have to stop at the top of the ramp when they want to travel east or west on SR-106. There will be signage posted advising motorists to continue moving as they exit the interstate.
ALDOT will place an island with PVC curbing to delineate traffic east or west. The island could eventually be replaced with concrete.
The completion of the modifications means there will be some changes for those traveling east and west on SR-106 as well. For those people, ALDOT said they will now be required to stop before the intersection of exit 114 South to allow exiting traffic to merge onto SR-106. There will be “Sop Ahead” signs with rumbling strips placed on SR-106 prior to the intersection.
Enhanced stop signs using LED lights will be placed at the intersection on SR-106.
Motorists should plan accordingly Thursday and use extreme caution when traveling through the work zones.
