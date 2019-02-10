Auburn student overcomes rare eye condition, makes music

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn University student with a rare genetic condition is making a name for himself in the music industry.
Russell Craig says that he’s passionate about two things: helping people and music. As he began to lose his eyesight, those passions only grew stronger.
“It’s called retinitis pigmentosa,” says Craig. “What it does is throughout the course of its progression, it takes away your fields slowly. The first thing it does is it takes your peripheral vision. It takes your night vision away and then it just takes away fields like even in your central vision. As it continued to progress, I had to learn that change was inevitable, and honestly it made me a better musician. I couldn’t rely on my eyes to read the music, I had to rely on my ears. That changed my whole way of thinking, and it changed my whole life. Not just in music, in everything.”
He does have a website where people can reach out to him to ask him to perform, or to just ask questions and seek advice on living with vision loss. See the link above.
