Auburn student overcomes rare eye condition, makes music

“It’s called retinitis pigmentosa,” says Craig. “What it does is throughout the course of its progression, it takes away your fields slowly. The first thing it does is it takes your peripheral vision. It takes your night vision away and then it just takes away fields like even in your central vision. As it continued to progress, I had to learn that change was inevitable, and honestly it made me a better musician. I couldn’t rely on my eyes to read the music, I had to rely on my ears. That changed my whole way of thinking, and it changed my whole life. Not just in music, in everything.”