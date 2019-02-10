First Alert: Strong storms possible this week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Keep that umbrella nearby! We’re watching increasing rain chances for the workweek, as well as two possibilities for strong storms.
A southwesterly flow will continue to bring warm, moist air to Alabama Monday. Showers will be scattered and high temperatures will warm to either side of 70°.
Monday night into Tuesday, our next system will move through and thunderstorms are possible. Depending on the time it moves through, some storms could be strong to severe. The threat of severe storms is low, but models are in disagreement on timing, so make sure to check back in with us for impacts as we head into the workweek.
Temperatures Tuesday will be falling throughout the day. Highs will be close to 70° again, but they’ll hit that mark in the morning. By the afternoon, many will be in the 50s and low 60s.
We’ll stay chilly and dry for Wednesday, but our second system arrives Thursday. We’ll also be watching the threat for strong to severe storms late Thursday into Friday.
