Man dead after apparent hunting mistake in Troy

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead after what appears to have been a hunting mistake in Troy.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to Pike County Road 7741 Saturday evening at 5:54 p.m., on a report of a man being shot. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest with a high-powered rifle.
The initial investigation revealed two men were hunting together when one mistakenly identified the other as a deer.
The case is being conducted as a death investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.
