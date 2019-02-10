Vacant home burns down in morning fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A vacant home burned down in a Sunday morning fire in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to the fire at around 8:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Plum Street. There, crews encountered the blaze at a single story residential dwelling, which was vacant and boarded up.
When crews forced entry, they found the structure was used for storage and was empty of any occupants.
MFR says a neighboring storage unit received fire damage. No injuries were reported and cause of the blaze is under investigation.
