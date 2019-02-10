Vacant home burns down in morning fire

Around 8:15 this morning, Engine 6, Engine 7, Truck 42, Car 31, Rescue 90, & Heavy Rescue 75 were dispatched to the 2400 block of Plum Steeet on a possible structure fire. Crews encountered a single story residential dwelling that was vacant and boarded up. After forcing entry, the structure was found to be used for storage and empty of any occupants. A neighboring storage building also has received fire damage. No injuries were reported. The cause is being investigated. #fire #structurefire #montgomery #alabama #firefighters #firefighting