Vacant home burns down in morning fire

Vacant home burns down Sunday morning
By WSFA Staff | February 10, 2019 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A vacant home burned down in a Sunday morning fire in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units responded to the fire at around 8:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Plum Street. There, crews encountered the blaze at a single story residential dwelling, which was vacant and boarded up.

When crews forced entry, they found the structure was used for storage and was empty of any occupants.

MFR says a neighboring storage unit received fire damage. No injuries were reported and cause of the blaze is under investigation.

