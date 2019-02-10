Video showing apparent firearm inside hospital room prompts investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A video on Facebook sparked an investigation at Baptist Medical Center South after showing what appeared to be a firearm inside a patient’s room Saturday.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett said MPD was made aware of the video and contacted Baptist South about it, saying the hospital did not find a person with a gun.
According to Baptist South spokesperson Kadie Agnew, team members were alerted to a video involving a patient and they immediately called security officers. The officers watched the video and reached out to the Montgomery Police Department.
Agnew said MPD officers and security officers searched the patient’s room for any evidence depicted in the video and did not find anything. She said there was never a direct threat revealed to patients, staff, physicians or visitors, but as an extra precaution security presence was increased throughout the evening.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.