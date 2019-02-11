First Alert: Tuesday storms, then we turn colder

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - While our Monday was mild, cloudy and somewhat wet, tomorrow’s forecast could feature even more rain and also potentially some storms. The more significant rainfall will arrive tomorrow thanks to our next cold front; before it arrives, our evening features temps slowly falling through the 60s with lingering rain sticking around.
Numerous to widespread showers are likely Tuesday, possibly carrying a few rumbles of thunder embedded within the rain.
The window of opportunity will open for western Alabama during the morning commute, and will likely last through the early afternoon in far south/eastern counties.
Severe weather appears unlikely, but the threat is not quite zero. An isolated stronger storm will be possible, but the vast majority of activity will be simply rain and rumbles.
Temperatures will tumble tomorrow behind the front, briefly flirting with 70° before during the late morning, then falling into the 50s by the end of the afternoon.
We’re back to sunny Wednesday, with a few clouds returning to our forecast Thursday.
New information suggests that another system arrives Friday, but the latest trends suggest it likely doesn’t pack the punch that was initially anticipated.
