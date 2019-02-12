Exercise simulates transportation of person with infectious disease

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Public health agencies from Alabama, Florida and Georgia participated in an exercise of the Florida Infectious Disease Transportation Network Tuesday.
In the exercise, the Florida Health Department simulated a hand-off of a patient with Ebola to the Alabama Department of Public Health at the Florida-Alabama state line in Covington County.
Andy Mullins, the director the Alabama’s Center for Emergency Preparedness, said the exercise simulated what would really happen if a patient with an infectious disease had to be transported through Alabama.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Florida health personnel handed off the simulated patient to an Alabama ambulance in Covington County. The Alabama ambulance then transported the patient to the Georgia state line where a Georgia crew picked up the patient and transported the patient to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Emory is the designated regional treatment center for Ebola, Mullins said.
The Alabama Center for Emergency Preparedness, Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama Office of Emergency Medical Services were all involved in the exercise, along with multiple agencies from Florida and Georgia.
