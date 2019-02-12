Autauga County burglary suspect caught on hunting camera

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect or suspects in a January burglary investigation.
According to investigators, the burglary happened on Jan. 21 at 7:57 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 North and County Road 79 in Prattville. A suspect entered onto a business property by cutting the driveway gate lock. The suspect then went to the powerhouse and cut the lock, stealing $10,750 in property and tools.
Investigators say a late model Ford F-150 was photographed on game cameras entering the property. The truck’s passenger side taillight is broken and there is a small deep dent right below the passenger tail lights. It’s also missing the gas cap or gas cap door.
Investigators say the truck has been located, but the suspect or suspects are still at large. They are wanted for third degree burglary and first degree theft of property.
Anyone with information in this case should call the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Tipsters can also download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web.
