Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper, NBA YoungBoy, was arrested Monday, Feb. 11 after an incident at the Hyatt House in downtown Atlanta, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirms.
Preliminary information indicates the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was allegedly in the hotel with a woman identified as Starr Thigpen. The two reportedly engaged in an altercation with a housekeeper at the hotel after asking her to leave.
Police say housekeeping entered a room that was supposed to be unoccupied to begin cleaning it. However, when the housekeeping staff noticed the room was occupied, Gaulden directed Thigpen to get the housekeeping staff out of the room.
Thigpen reportedly assaulted one of the housekeeping staff members, striking her in the face. The altercation continued into the hallway before a hotel employee was able to run downstairs to get help.
Gaulden faces the following charges:
- Disorderly conduct - Use of fighting words
- Disorderly conduct - physical obstruction of another
- Possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Thigpen was charged with the following:
- Disorderly conduct - Act of violence toward another
- Disorderly conduct - Physical obstruction of another
- Possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Gaulden was arrested almost a year ago in Florida on a warrant issued in Georgia while he was on probation. In August of 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirms his office will file a motion to have Gaulden’s probation revoked due to this incident. Moore says his office filed the same motion when Gaulden was arrested in Florida. That motion, however, was overturned and Gaulden was allowed to remain on probation.
Gaulden scheduled to appear in a Baton Rouge courtroom for a probation review hearing on Feb. 22 in Judge Bonnie Jackson’s courtroom. That hearing date could be changed to a probation revocation hearing.
The pair was taken to the City of Atlanta Jail.
