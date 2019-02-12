9 dogs found in ‘horrible’ conditions, others deceased

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in a cruelty to animals case after authorities discovered deceased and decomposing dogs in Level Plains, as well as nine dogs still alive but living in “horrible” conditions without food or water.
According to Level Plains Police Chief Ivan Keith Gray, the police department received a report of possible animal neglect on Faith Street. Officers responded and found the nine dogs alive and two that were deceased, one only skeletal remains and one that appeared to have been eaten by other dogs.
Arrest warrants were issued for Raymond Christopher Bryant, charging him with 11 counts of cruelty to animals. A Dale County judge also issued a search warrant authorizing law enforcement officers to seize the canines. While searching the property, two decomposing dogs were found.
The surviving dogs were taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.
Bryant is booked in the Dale County Jail on a $11,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.