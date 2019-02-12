2018 Fever Star Athlete of the Year to be announced Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As the waves of National Signing Day settle, WSFA is gearing up for yet another annual event. Wednesday, the Fever Star Athlete of the Year will be announced.
Week after week the fans have voted for their Fever Star Athlete of the Week after players put up mega-performances on Friday night. But now, the brain trust of the WSFA 12 Sports team will come together to determine just who is worthy of being named the 2018 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.
Wetumpka’s Jadarious Martin was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year last year. The recent Florida Atlantic commit combined for over 3,700 yards of total offense and 40 touchdowns as a junior last year.
Here are the Fever Star Athletes of the Week from the 2018 season:
Week 1 - Cameron Faison, Reelown
Week 2 - Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited
Week 3 -DJ Patrick, Elmore County
Week 4 - Braxton Buck, Holtville
Week 5 - Christopher Mixon, Georgiana
Week 6 - Walker Motley, Billingsley
Week 7 - Trey Lindsey, Montgomery Academy
Week 8 - Preston Cox, Prattville Christian
Week 9 - CJ Person, Montgomery Catholic
Week 10 - Reece Solar, ACA
Week 11 - Kerenski McGhee, Stanhope Elmore
Week 12 - KJ Hall, Highland Home
The event will be held at the WSFA 12 News Studios from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.