Final suspect in ‘violent’ Dallas County crime spree surrenders

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The final suspect in a “violent” Jan. 5 crime spree in Dallas County and Selma has been taken into custody, according to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.
Tyree Webster, 19, of Marion Junction, turned himself in at the Selma Police Department late Monday evening. He was processed and transferred to the Dallas County Jail on multiple felony charges.
Webster joins two other suspects in custody. They include previously arrested suspects Tamica Hall and Rayford Mitchell, also 19.
The charges against all three men include first-degree robbery, first and second-degree receiving stolen property and misdemeanor eluding police. The robbery charge comes with no bond.
Collier identified Webster to the media Monday afternoon and said he’d “used a ruse of surrendering on several occasions,” and that he’d “even lied to his family about his plans his plans to turn himself in.”
With the arrest, Collier credited Webster’s family for convincing him to surrender, as well as media for reporting on the case.
“Thankfully, Webster finally did the right thing and allowed his family to accompany him to surrender,” Collier said.
In addition to the charges he faces in Selma, Collier says Webster faces charges related to a carjacking in the county. The State Bureau of Investigation, which is handling that case, has been notified that the final of three suspects is in custody.
