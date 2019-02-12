First Alert: Cool and dry weather returns

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Cooler air returns to Alabama, just in time to remind us that Winter is far from over. We’ll begin Wednesday in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunshine will warm us up by afternoon, but not much - highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
It’s chilly again tonight, then a warming trend begins Thursday and beyond. We’ll warm into the upper 60s at least, and some lower 70s are a good bet in spots. Expect more of the same Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll have to dodge a few light, spotty rain showers. No heavy rain, no strong storms - just some scattered showers.
Next week looks wet, as a front stalls north of us and multiple small upper troughs interact with the stalled front to create rain. The rain could be heavy, and river flooding could be an issue by the end of next week. We’ll be watching.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.