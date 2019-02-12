Man charged after Sunday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 28-year-old is facing charges after a shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Anterrio Johnson is charged with reckless endangerment and shooting or discharging into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Moorcroft Drive. A victim told officers that a person known to her fired multiple rounds at her and into her residence.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Duckett says the investigation identified Johnson as the suspect. He was taken into custody Monday and was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $21,000 bond.
