Montgomery couple indicted on rape charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery couple has been indicted by a grand jury on rape charges.
Henry Jerome Gray and Jessica Rose Gray are both charged with rape first degree.
According to the indictment, a grand jury found probable cause to charge Henry Gray and Jessica Gray with rape of a woman who was mentally incapacitated.
The District Attorney’s office says the victim in this case was severely intoxicated when the rape occurred.
Henry and Jessica Gray were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under $20,000 bond each. Both have bonded out.
No other information related to this case has been made available.
