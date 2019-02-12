Passengers land in TX after hours-long Montgomery diversion

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A flight bound from South Carolina to Texas made a diversion to Montgomery Tuesday morning after engine problems were reported, Montgomery Regional Airport officials said.
After several hours of delays, another passenger jet was flown to Montgomery to pickup the passengers, who continued on their way to Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon, landing shortly before 3:45 p.m.
According to Montgomery Regional Airport Fire Chief Bob Hendrix, Flight 2083 was headed from Charleston, SC to Dallas, TX when it began to have engine trouble. The flight was diverted and landed safely at the airport.
Hendrix said a maintenance team is inspecting the engine.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.