Cooler, drier air arrives

A clear sky and cool temperatures grab the headlines for Wednesday. High temperatures will warm only into the upper 50s to lower 60s with no rain and no problems. Crisp, cool weather continues Wednesday night, too, as we drop into the upper 30s with a perfectly clear sky. Expect a few more clouds by Thursday, but we’ll warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our next rain chance arrives Friday and lingers through the weekend, but the rain will be scattered and light.