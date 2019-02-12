Take charge of your health during National Self-Check Month

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - February is National Self-Check Month, a reminder to take charge of your health.
Self-Check Month was founded by a non-profit called Self-Chec, to encourage people, and equip them to get in the habit of practicing early detection self-checks.
Most people are reactive when it comes to their health. They seek out information when they are already sick, or maybe after a friend or family member has been diagnosed. Self-Chec nudges the public about the importance of proactive prevention, early detection and wellness care of chronic disease, so they can reduce their odds of getting sick in the first place.
National Self -Check Month provides an opportunity do your important self-checks and/or visit your healthcare professional for a wellness check.
