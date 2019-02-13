Dog rescued after getting stuck in dryer vent in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Albertville firefighters had a tough nut to crack Wednesday morning. They responded to a home and found a dog’s head sticking out.
“My first impression was how are we going to get this out the side of the house?” said Capt. Shane Nash.
Nash says they believe the dog could see another dog through a dryer vent hole and then got stuck.
Firefighters were able to use a door breaching tool to chip away brick and make the hole bigger.
A local veterinarian offered to sedate the dog, but Nash says that wasn’t necessary.
“The dog was tickled to death. It never barked,” said Nash, “It never tried to bite us. It was just ready to get back in the house.”
The dog was rescued safely.
