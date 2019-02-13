Sunny and seasonable Wednesday

After yesterday’s storms, our weather today is much cooler and quieter. Morning temperatures fell down into the 30s and 40s across the region, which was a good 30 degrees colder than 24 hours before... combine the chilly temps with a northerly breeze, and that will help keep us colder as the day progresses. Highs this afternoon are more seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Abundant sunshine may be expected through today, but it looks like we will be back to cloudier conditions tomorrow as temperatures warm into the mid/ upper 60s.