Sunny and seasonable Wednesday

After yesterday’s storms, our weather today is much cooler and quieter. Morning temperatures fell down into the 30s and 40s across the region, which was a good 30 degrees colder than 24 hours before... combine the chilly temps with a northerly breeze, and that will help keep us colder as the day progresses. Highs this afternoon are more seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Abundant sunshine may be expected through today, but it looks like we will be back to cloudier conditions tomorrow as temperatures warm into the mid/ upper 60s.
A few showers will develop late Thursday night, into Friday and likely carrying over into the weekend; the rain won’t be widespread, but hit or miss periods of wet weather will linger in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures Friday and into the weekend appear to be destined for near 70° again.
