Florida teacher investigated for reading book about gay bunnies to first-graders, school officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL (WFTV/CNN/Gray News) – A teacher in Florida is under internal investigation after reading a book to first-graders about two male bunnies in love, school district officials said.
Officials with the Seminole County School District launched their investigation after parents complained about the book, which wasn’t approved by the district.
“I don’t think it’s fair that they’re not telling the other parents about what they read,” said Kraig Hudson, the grandparent of a Pine Crest Elementary School student.
Hudson said a teacher at the school read the book “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” to his grandson’s first-grade class a few weeks ago.
“Noah comes home one day and asks us if it’s OK if two male bunnies were to get married. And we said, ‘In our beliefs, no, but we do not judge nobody,’” Hudson said.
The book was produced by the staff of the HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” The “Marlon Bundo” of the title is based on a rabbit belonging to the family of Vice President Mike Pence.
In the book, Marlon Bundo meets another male bunny he wants to spend the rest of his life with.
The staff of “Last Week Tonight” wrote their book to mock Pence’s views on homosexuality and a children’s book written by Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence titled “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President” – and to raise money for the nonprofits The Trevor Project and AIDS United.
Some parents feel that while the book is about acceptance, they don’t believe the politics and sexual innuendo in the book are appropriate for first-graders.
Kellie Cowart said if it were an approved book, it wouldn’t be an issue.
"Me, personally, I wouldn't mind, but I'm a very open kind of person, and don’t mind talking to my kids about that stuff,” Cowart said. “But at the same time, a little heads up would be nice."
Wendy Curry, who has a gay son, said while the book is about acceptance, it’s not appropriate.
"That's for me to decide at home, what I want to teach my child, and what I feel that they’re able to handle," Curry said.
The teacher who read the book remains on the job during the investigation.
