Man arrested for burglary during exposure investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was arrested for burglary during an investigation into a complaint that he exposed himself to a woman.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Clyde Antonio Smiley was charged with second degree burglary in reference to a home burglary on Monday. The burglary happened in the 5700 block of Villas Lane at around midnight, and the victim said she woke to see a man in her home who then fled the scene. She reported assorted property had been taken.
Duckett said Smiley was identified as the suspect after another woman advised he had exposed himself to her in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Smiley was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.