Man turns self in after Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 24-year-old is facing felony charges in Montgomery after a person was robbed at gunpoint.
James Tyrone Thomas Jr. is charged with robbery first degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery took place on Jan 31 around 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Woodley Square West. The victim told officers he was robbed of his personal property at gunpoint.
The arrest affidavit indicates the victim was held at gunpoint while the suspect, later identified as Thomas, took his cell phone.
Thomas turned himself into officers Tuesday and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.