Montgomery airport’s traffic rates soared for 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is soaring to new heights thanks to an influx of passengers, airport officials said Wednesday after analyzing data from 2018.
Airport officials closed the books on 2018 after serving 338,920 passengers. That’s an 11.3 percent increase - or about 34,000 more people flying - from the previous year.
“It’s an exciting time at MGM," said Airport Director Bob Hendrix. “This news reminds us that both our airport and our region are growing. More people are choosing MGM, and more travelers are also choosing the Montgomery area as a destination.”
Hendrix added that the airport is “relentlessly pursuing a culture of excellence in customer service.”
“We’ve been hard at work to ensure MGM is the airport of choice in this region,” Montgomery Airport Authority Chair Tammy Knight Fleming explained. “Efforts will continue to accelerate this growth and identify new opportunities to enhance the convenience of flying from our hometown hub."
The airport has made a number of changes to its flight selection in the recent past, adding flights to Washington D.C. and Orlando, as well as expanded flights to Dallas.
The company also opened a restaurant and bar, Runway 28, as a new amenity for passengers. That’s in addition to upgrades that bring free wifi and charging stations, as well as a kids area.
According to its website, the airport is responsible for more than $1.3 billion in economic activity on an annual basis.
