Photo of Montgomery robbery suspect released

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released a photo of a robbery suspect.
Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect, who is wanted in connection to multiple persons robberies.
According to Alabama code, person robbery is defined as Robbery 3rd degree:
(a) A person commits the crime of robbery in the third degree if in the course of committing a theft he:
(1) Uses force against the person of the owner or any person present with intent to overcome his physical resistance or physical power of resistance;or
(2) Threatens the imminent use of force against the person of the owner or any person present with intent to compel acquiescence to the taking of or escaping with the property.
(b) Robbery in the third degree is a Class C felony.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP. Tipsters can also download the P3-tips app, or give information through the web.
