Spring break brings big business for tourism

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Spring break is quickly approaching. This means many are already trying to figure out where to vacation.
“Spring break is huge for us, because it really kicks off the vacation season. People start planning for their spring and summer vacations months ahead of time," said Brian Jones with the State Department of Tourism.
Jones said they try to make the planning process easier with vacation guides. One destination anticipated to draw many to Gulf Coast of Alabama is the new Gulf State Park Lodge.
“It’s a Hilton hotel and it’s on state park property. It is right on the beach, it’s got incredible pool, 350 rooms, ballroom, and gulf coast restaurants,” he said.
There are a number of other things beachgoers can enjoy while at the lodge.
“Just across the road from it is an interpretive center, outdoor classrooms, biking and hiking trails,” said Jones.
Over in Huntsville the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is expected to draw some large crowds with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
“It starts in the spring and it culminates July 16. They’re going for Guinness Book of World Records with the launch of 5,000 model rocket to celebrate,” said Jones.
Golf enthusiast also have a place to go and relax this spring and summer.
“Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is literally stretches across the state. Of course people play there all year long, but really the spring and summer. They just announced another tournament. The Web.com Tour is coming there," said Jones. "It is going to be big in terms of destination, also in terms of attractions.”
This year Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial. There are a number of events going on across the state from now until the end of the year.
