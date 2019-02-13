Woman dies after tree falls on her in south AL

HENRY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A woman is dead in Henry County after a tree fell on her Tuesday.
According to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox, Martha Starling Turner was outside cleaning in her yard when a dead tree fell on her. It happened between noon and 12:30 p.m.
An obituary from Holman Mortuaries says Turner was born and raised in the Wills Crossroads Community of Henry County and lived near the Lawrenceville Community all her married life. Her granddaughter, Brandi Turner, said she was an amazing grandmother, with eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and she never missed a birthday.
Brandi Turner said her grandmother would have been 72 on Feb. 24, and she and her husband would have celebrated 55 years together on March 20.
“She was the glue that held our family together,” she said.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Sardis Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.