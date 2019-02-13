Young Trojans open 2019 season Friday

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A trip to an NCAA regional last year has made this year’s Troy Trojan baseball team even hungrier for success.
The Trojans return some familiar faces from last year’s team, but will have to replace a lot of productivity as well.
Gone are last year’s playmakers such as Matt Sanders, Joey Denison, Brandon Lockridge, and Andrew Crane. Troy will have to rely heavily on Preseason All-Sun Belt players Rigsby Mosley and Drew Fredric.
Troy Head Coach Mark Smartt enters his fourth season as head coach of the Trojans with one of his younger rosters to date. Just four seniors on the team this year, but those four seniors bring a lot of fire power to the plate and the mound.
Despite the youth, the goal for the Trojans is to find themselves back in a Regional come June.
“You hope that the carryover players from last year‘s team can inject that into this year‘s team, because in order to be a good team in college baseball you have to do it multiple days in a row,” said Smartt. “You have to be ready to win and play well.”
“We have enough players returning to where we have a little veteran presence, but a lot of our new players are going to play,” said Smartt. “They are very talented. This is a really good first-year class, including the freshman and junior college players. We’re going to have a new shortstop, a new center fielder, a new right fielder, and possibly a new designated hitter.”
The Trojans begin the season at home with a four-game series beginning Friday against Central Michigan.
