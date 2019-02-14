Alabama Democratic Party ordered to hold new election for chair, vice chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA/AP) - The Democratic National Committee has ordered the Alabama Democratic Party to hold a new election for its chairman and vice chairman positions in the next 90 days.
The party’s credentials committee voted Thursday afternoon that last year’s election was invalid.
The DNC will supervise the new election and also review the Alabama Democratic Party’s bylaws.
Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice Chairman Randy Kelley will temporarily stay in place until the election.
The vote Thursday afternoon came after two hearings were held this week on challenges to last year’s election of Worley and Kelley. An evidentiary hearing was held Monday, and the credentials committee heard the challenges Thursday.
Two challenges were filed saying multiple rules were broken to “stack the deck” in favor of Worley and Kelley in last year’s state party election. One challenge noted that 190 votes were cast when only 142 state committee members signed in at the meeting.
Some Democrats have sought new leadership at the state party. Those calls were reignited after the party did not spend all available funds in the November election.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.