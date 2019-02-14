ALDOT wraps up changes to exit 114 on I-65 South

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Work resumed Thursday morning on the changes at exit 114 on Interstate 65 South.
ALDOT said the changes in traffic flow patterns were necessary to help alleviate the long line of traffic during beach traveling season. The primary change is there is no longer a stop sign at the top of the exit 114 ramp.
The changes aren’t sitting well with local businesses in the area. Some believe they could actually lose business.
ALDOT said if the traffic flow doesn’t improve over time, then it could always revert back to the way it was before.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.