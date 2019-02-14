Bond set at $1 million for man charged in woman’s assault

Jarron “Pop” Stallworth’s bond is consolidated for first degree assault and second degree burglary.
February 14, 2019

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma man’s bond was set at $1 million Thursday.

According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Jarron “Pop” Stallworth’s bond is consolidated for first degree assault and second degree burglary. Jackson said he is seen on a video on social media assaulting a woman.

Stallworth also has a pending shooting into an occupied vehicle charge. His preliminary hearing is set for March 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Jackson described Stallworth as “one of Selma’s most wanted.”

