Bond set at $1 million for man charged in woman’s assault

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma man’s bond was set at $1 million Thursday.
According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Jarron “Pop” Stallworth’s bond is consolidated for first degree assault and second degree burglary. Jackson said he is seen on a video on social media assaulting a woman.
Stallworth also has a pending shooting into an occupied vehicle charge. His preliminary hearing is set for March 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Jackson described Stallworth as “one of Selma’s most wanted.”
