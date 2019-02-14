Boy charged after gun brought to East AL school

Boy charged after gun brought to East AL school
An Auburn Junior High student is now in police custody after police said they found a gun in his possession on school grounds.
By WSFA Staff | February 14, 2019 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 4:26 PM

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn Junior High student is now in police custody after police said they found a gun in his possession on school grounds.

According to Auburn Police Department Assistant Chief of Police William Matthews, a search out of caution was conducted after an unexpended bullet was found on school grounds. Matthews said the search led police to the 15-year-old student.

The student has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. His name has not been released by police.

Matthews said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.