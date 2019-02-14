Boy charged after gun brought to East AL school

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn Junior High student is now in police custody after police said they found a gun in his possession on school grounds.
According to Auburn Police Department Assistant Chief of Police William Matthews, a search out of caution was conducted after an unexpended bullet was found on school grounds. Matthews said the search led police to the 15-year-old student.
The student has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. His name has not been released by police.
Matthews said additional charges are possible.
