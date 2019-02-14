Covington County sheriff looking to introduce ‘facetime’ technology for inmates

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman is pushing for a major change in how relatives visit inmates in the county jail. It’s a technology that’s already in 17 county jails in Alabama and the new sheriff wants Covington County to become no. 18.
The jail has a glass partition room for inmates to see and talk to family members. This isn’t going away. What’s coming if Turman gets his way is the ‘facetime’ element of the visits.
Here’s how it would work. Several kiosks would be stationed in the cell blocks, a computer set up that would allow relatives to see and speak with inmates without ever having to visit the jail.
Turman sees this as a win-win for all sides; safety for his jailers, reducing the incidents of contraband and more visit times between inmates and loved ones.
“It’ll cut down on traffic in and out of the jail and it’ll also provide a means for these people that can’t come see their family member,” said Turman.
Turman has already preented his idea to the Covington County Commission this week. No vote was taken but Turman is confident commissioners will accept it.
