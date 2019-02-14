Crash causing delays, I-85 SB near Eastern Blvd.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Eastern Boulevard will see delays after a crash.
According to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation emergency officials are on the scene. All lanes in this area are blocked and traffic has completely stopped.
Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says lanes have been temporarily blocked so the vehicles can be removed.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider taking an alternate route.
