Greenville’s Javion Posey named 2018 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What a year it’s been for Greenville quarterback Javion Posey. His high school athletics career was capped off as he was named the 2018 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.
Posey was announced as the winner at the annual WSFA Fever Star Athlete of the Year Party.
Greenville high school football head coach Josh McLendon said Posey is a quiet, laid back kid off the field, but his numbers on the field show he’s anything but quiet on the gridiron.
As a senior, Posey tallied 2,599 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns. The Tigers quarterback threw for 1,976 yards and had 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He racked another 623 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“Incredible season,” said McLendon. “Fourth round of the playoffs, just did everything that I thought he could do and maybe a little bit more, so just real proud of him and everything he had done this year.”
Posey’s head coach emphasized how versatile he was, especially with what their gameplan was entering the season Posey, of course, turned that plan upside down.
“I think going into the season I was expecting him to be a little bit more of a running threat. We were really kinda planning on him running the ball a lot and it really was switched around,” said McLendon. “He ended up throwing the ball a lot, and not that he couldn’t throw the ball, but we knew he was a weapon on offense running the ball, so passing the ball - [Posey] had a great season throwing the ball."
Posey’s passing numbers were impressive. Of his 178 total passes, Posey only misfired on just 66 of them. Good enough for a 63 percent completion percentage.
McLendon said there was one game Posey had that stood out, instantly making McLendon realize just what kind of quarterback he had leading his team.
“Probably that game against Tallassee. He had a really good game it just really seemed to come to him pretty easy. He had several passing touchdowns and just directed the offense really well, just had a job right before halftime where it was only a minute-and-a-half left and we went down and scored right before the half and he just made it look very easy,” said McLendon.
He led Greenville to the Class 5A AHSAA semifinals, a place they hadn’t been since 1994.
Just last Wednesday, Posey signed with Florida Atlantic University on National Signing Day and will join 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year Jadarious Martin at FAU.
