Man killed in Troy hunting accident identified

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department has identified the man shot and killed in a hunting accident last Saturday.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr has identified the man as Benjamin Preston Brown, 61, of Lousiville, Alabama.
According to Barr, Brown and a hunting partner were hunting together when Brown’s partner accidentally identified Brown as a deer, shooting and killing him.
Barr said neither of the two men were wearing hunter orange when the incident happened.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, The Pike County District Attorney’s Office, and the Pike County Coroner’s Office are assisting Troy police in this ongoing investigation.
