Man sought in burglary, theft in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a January theft.
Autaugaville resident Tony Terrell Howard is wanted on third degree burglary and first degree theft of property charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He is wanted in connection with a theft on Jan. 21 in the area of County Road 19 at County Road 79.
Howard is 5-feet-11-inches and 178 pounds. Authorities say he may be in the area of Shiloh Circle or North Pickett Street in Autaugaville or Cordova.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Howard should call the sheriff’s office at 334-361-2500.
